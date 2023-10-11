Is There Now An Opportunity In MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)?

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$122 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$66.57. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether MasTec's current trading price of US$69.81 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at MasTec’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is MasTec Worth?

Great news for investors – MasTec is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $89.82, but it is currently trading at US$69.81 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because MasTec’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from MasTec?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by 37% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for MasTec. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since MTZ is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MTZ for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MTZ. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing MasTec at this point in time. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in MasTec.

If you are no longer interested in MasTec, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

