Is There Now An Opportunity In Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)?

While Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQCM over the last few months, increasing to US$18.26 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$16.25. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Nature's Sunshine Products' current trading price of US$17.58 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Nature's Sunshine Products’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Nature's Sunshine Products Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 12% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Nature's Sunshine Products today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $20.07, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Nature's Sunshine Products’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Nature's Sunshine Products?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 91% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Nature's Sunshine Products. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? NATR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NATR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Nature's Sunshine Products you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Nature's Sunshine Products, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

