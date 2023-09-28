Is There Now An Opportunity In Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG)?

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£7.30 and falling to the lows of UK£5.54. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Next 15 Group's current trading price of UK£6.00 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Next 15 Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Next 15 Group Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Next 15 Group’s ratio of 22.62x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 18.03x, which means if you buy Next 15 Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Next 15 Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Next 15 Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Next 15 Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Next 15 Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? NFG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at NFG? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NFG, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for NFG, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Next 15 Group has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Next 15 Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

