Is There Now An Opportunity In NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)?

Let's talk about the popular NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine NIO’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for NIO

Is NIO Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! NIO is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $10.92, but it is currently trading at US$8.42 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because NIO’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will NIO generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 92% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for NIO. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since NIO is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NIO for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy NIO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about NIO as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that NIO has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

If you are no longer interested in NIO, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.