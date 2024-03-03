Is There Now An Opportunity In Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)?

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQCM. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Origin Materials’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Origin Materials?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 0.3% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Origin Materials today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $0.55, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Origin Materials’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Origin Materials?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Origin Materials, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, ORGN appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ORGN for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on ORGN should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you'd like to know more about Origin Materials as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Origin Materials (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

