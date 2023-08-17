Is There Now An Opportunity In Pharmaniaga Berhad (KLSE:PHARMA)?

Pharmaniaga Berhad (KLSE:PHARMA), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the KLSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Pharmaniaga Berhad’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Pharmaniaga Berhad Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Pharmaniaga Berhad seems to be fairly priced at around 0.49% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Pharmaniaga Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is MYR0.40, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Pharmaniaga Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Pharmaniaga Berhad generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Pharmaniaga Berhad, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 8.1% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PHARMA’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PHARMA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've found that Pharmaniaga Berhad has 4 warning signs (2 are significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

