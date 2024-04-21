Is There Now An Opportunity In Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth of 13% on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The recent share price gains has brought the company back closer to its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Playa Hotels & Resorts’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Playa Hotels & Resorts Worth?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 22.47x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 19.59x, which means if you buy Playa Hotels & Resorts today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Playa Hotels & Resorts should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Playa Hotels & Resorts’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Playa Hotels & Resorts generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 22% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Playa Hotels & Resorts. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PLYA’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at PLYA? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PLYA, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for PLYA, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Playa Hotels & Resorts, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Playa Hotels & Resorts (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Playa Hotels & Resorts, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

