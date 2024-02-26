Is There Now An Opportunity In QES Group Berhad (KLSE:QES)?

While QES Group Berhad (KLSE:QES) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the KLSE over the last few months, increasing to RM0.54 at one point, and dropping to the lows of RM0.47. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether QES Group Berhad's current trading price of RM0.52 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at QES Group Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is QES Group Berhad Still Cheap?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that QES Group Berhad’s ratio of 23.26x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 19.82x, which means if you buy QES Group Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that QES Group Berhad should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because QES Group Berhad’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will QES Group Berhad generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, QES Group Berhad's earnings are expected to increase by 56%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in QES’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at QES? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on QES, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for QES, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about QES Group Berhad as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for QES Group Berhad you should know about.

