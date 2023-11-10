Is There Now An Opportunity In Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH)?

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the AIM over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Renew Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Renew Holdings?

According to my valuation model, Renew Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 8.9% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Renew Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £8.28, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Renew Holdings’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Renew Holdings look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -1.2% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Renew Holdings. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? RNWH seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RNWH for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on RNWH should the price fluctuate below its true value.

