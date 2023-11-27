Is There Now An Opportunity In SIA Engineering Company Limited (SGX:S59)?

While SIA Engineering Company Limited (SGX:S59) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it had a relatively subdued couple of weeks in terms of changes in share price, which continued to float around the range of S$2.24 to S$2.41. However, is this the true valuation level of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SIA Engineering’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is SIA Engineering Worth?

The stock is currently trading at S$2.30 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 35% compared to my intrinsic value of SGD1.71. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. Another thing to keep in mind is that SIA Engineering’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of SIA Engineering look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. SIA Engineering's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 70%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in S59’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe S59 should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on S59 for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for S59, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

