Is There Now An Opportunity In Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)?

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The recent share price gains has brought the company back closer to its yearly peak. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Smith & Wesson Brands’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Smith & Wesson Brands?

According to our valuation model, Smith & Wesson Brands seems to be fairly priced at around 15% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Smith & Wesson Brands today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $19.78, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Smith & Wesson Brands’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Smith & Wesson Brands generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Smith & Wesson Brands' earnings are expected to increase by 83%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SWBI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SWBI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for Smith & Wesson Brands and you'll want to know about them.

