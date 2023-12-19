Is There Now An Opportunity In Sonova Holding AG (VTX:SOON)?

Sonova Holding AG (VTX:SOON) saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the SWX. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Sonova Holding’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Sonova Holding?

Good news, investors! Sonova Holding is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is CHF435.22, but it is currently trading at CHF274 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Sonova Holding’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Sonova Holding generate?

SWX:SOON Earnings and Revenue Growth December 19th 2023

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 34% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Sonova Holding. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SOON is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SOON for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SOON. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Sonova Holding and you'll want to know about it.

