Is There Now An Opportunity In Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)?

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$23.27 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$14.52. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sun Country Airlines Holdings' current trading price of US$14.69 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sun Country Airlines Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Sun Country Airlines Holdings Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.7x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 11.36x, which means if you buy Sun Country Airlines Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Sun Country Airlines Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Sun Country Airlines Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Sun Country Airlines Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 61% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Sun Country Airlines Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SNCY’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SNCY? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SNCY, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SNCY, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Sun Country Airlines Holdings at this point in time. For example, we've found that Sun Country Airlines Holdings has 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

