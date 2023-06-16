Is There Now An Opportunity In TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)?

While TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at TD SYNNEX’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In TD SYNNEX?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that TD SYNNEX’s ratio of 13.35x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 16.13x, which means if you buy TD SYNNEX today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that TD SYNNEX should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because TD SYNNEX’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will TD SYNNEX generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of TD SYNNEX, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 9.7%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for TD SYNNEX, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SNX’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SNX? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SNX, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

