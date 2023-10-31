Is There Now An Opportunity In VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE)?

VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE), is not the largest company out there, but it led the ASX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine VEEM’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is VEEM Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 18.65x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy VEEM today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Furthermore, VEEM’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will VEEM generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 63% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for VEEM. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? VEE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at VEE? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VEE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for VEE, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into VEEM, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for VEEM and we think they deserve your attention.

