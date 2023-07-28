Is There Now An Opportunity In Victrex plc (LON:VCT)?

Victrex plc (LON:VCT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the LSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Victrex’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Victrex?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 7.54% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Victrex today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £14.77, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Furthermore, Victrex’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Victrex?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Victrex's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 40%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in VCT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VCT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Victrex at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Victrex you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Victrex, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

