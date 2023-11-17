Is There Now An Opportunity In Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH)?

While Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €140 and falling to the lows of €110. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Wacker Chemie's current trading price of €119 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Wacker Chemie’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Wacker Chemie Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Wacker Chemie’s ratio of 11.84x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Wacker Chemie today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Wacker Chemie’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Wacker Chemie?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Wacker Chemie's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 27%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in WCH’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at WCH? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WCH, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for WCH, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - Wacker Chemie has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

