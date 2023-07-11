Is There Now An Opportunity In WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP)?

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the TSX, with a relatively tight range of CA$167 to CA$181. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at WSP Global’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for WSP Global

What Is WSP Global Worth?

According to my valuation model, WSP Global seems to be fairly priced at around 7.5% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy WSP Global today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth CA$183.79, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, WSP Global’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from WSP Global?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 48% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for WSP Global. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? WSP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WSP, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into WSP Global, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for WSP Global you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in WSP Global, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here