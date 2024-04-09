You Can Now Save Time and Money With Sam's Club Scan & Go





Compared to making small talk with a cashier, I certainly prefer self-checkout. However, I still find it tedious and annoying. That's why my absolute favorite method is Scan & Go. I get to skip the line completely. And now, I get even more: extra savings.

Sam's Club recently introduced Scan & Go Offers, which mean extra savings on select items when you shop with Scan & Go. Want to learn more? Here's how it works.

Scan & Go basics

If you're not familiar with Scan & Go, it's a feature built into the Sam's Club mobile app that lets you scan your items as you shop. Then, when you're finished, you can pay and complete your purchase right in the app. You never even need to spare so much as a glance for the checkout line.

For example, when you pick up that two-pack of peanut butter, you use the app to add it to your digital cart -- then place it into your physical cart and keep shopping. Each item gets scanned as you put it in your cart. (I like to put the baggable things in my reusable bags after I scan them.)

Once you've scanned everything and are ready to go, you choose your payment method and check out in the app. When your transaction is complete, you'll get a digital receipt. The folks at the door can scan it just like the physical receipt you get from the checkout lane. Then you're ready to go.

How to save money with Scan & Go

As much as I love Scan & Go, it seems it hasn't had the widespread adoption Sam's Club was hoping for. At least, that's why I assume the company started Scan & Go savings.

In any case, it's pretty cool. Basically, certain items will offer an extra discount if you use Scan & Go in-store. Savings are automatic, and you don't need to activate anything. All you need to do is, well, use Scan & Go to buy the eligible item. Easy peasy.

Eligible items will have a "Scan & Go Savings" tag online and in the app, along with noting how much you can save. Through April 7, 2024, for instance, you can save $3 on a three-pack of Lysol.

Stack with Sam's Cash and card rewards

Another neat thing about the extra Scan & Go savings is that they're extra. What I mean is, you can stack those savings with other things, such as the Sam's Cash you earn as a Plus member.

And, as always, don't forget to earn your credit card rewards on top of it all, too. You can put your best rewards card in your Sam's Club app as your payment method. Then, when you use Scan & Go to check out, you can select that card to pay. You'll get the same rewards you'd earn paying directly at the checkout machine with your physical card.

Considering Sam's Club's already competitive prices, extra discounts are icing on the cake. And since I already love Scan & Go for saving time, I'm excited it can now save me money in my budget, too.

