U.S. markets close in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,794.18
    -106.68 (-2.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,774.49
    -618.30 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,959.07
    -380.96 (-3.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.05
    -59.23 (-3.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.84
    +1.17 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.40
    -43.10 (-2.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    -0.65 (-2.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0446
    -0.0080 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3220
    +0.1660 (+5.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2186
    -0.0123 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1600
    -0.2600 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,793.99
    -4,144.59 (-14.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.73
    -43.15 (-7.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.85 (-3.01%)
     

You Can Now Sell Bitcoin in Dubai For The Best Price At Coinsfera

·3 min read

Selling Bitcoin for cash has never been easier, Coinsfera provides a complete authenticity to sell BTC in Dubai for cash

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that is sure to excite digital currency enthusiasts in the UAE, Coinsfera has announced to purchase Bitcoin with cash in Dubai. This makes it one of the first OTC shops in the region to offer services related to buying and selling Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies with cash. With an ever-growing number of people investing in digital currencies, this announcement by Coinsfera is sure to be well received. The OTC shop offers users a convenient way to buy and sell bitcoin in Dubai without having to go through the hassle of registering with multiple exchanges. Transactions are also completed quickly and at competitive rates.

Coinsfera, a company that offers the exchange of Bitcoin to Fiat or vice versa, brings a much-needed solution to the crypto market of the United Arab Emirates. This is also beneficial for those who live in nearby countries where it is hard to find a reliable and trustworthy platform. The UAE has been an excellent location for Coinsfera due to its open-mindedness towards cryptocurrencies and the high demand for this service. With Coinsfera, users can easily buy and sell BTC in Dubai without having to worry about security or slow processing times. Plus, they offer 24/7 customer support in case of any problems.

In the recent announcement, Coinsfera has also revealed that its customers can now sell their bitcoins for dirhams (AED) at the company's OTC shop. This makes it easier than ever for people living in Dubai to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. All that is needed is a valid ID and proof of address.

This announcement of Coinsfera in Dubai is sure to excite the growing number of people who are interested in trading in digital currencies. With its convenient location, easy-to-use platform, and competitive rates, Coinsfera is poised to become the go-to shop for buying and selling cryptocurrencies in the UAE.

In a digital world where cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more popular, Coinsfera has emerged as a reliable platform to buy or sell bitcoin with cash. Their official website allows you to check the real-time value of bitcoins and receive the best conversion rate at the time of transaction. With years of experience, they guarantee an efficient, fast, and secure service that is unmatched in the market.

Coinsfera services are available at their office in Dubai, UAE. Expert staff will provide a great experience of exchanging your bitcoins for cash. Appointments can be made through Whatsapp or phone if you prefer not to wait while you visit the office. For those looking to sell their bitcoins, this is a great way to get cash quickly and easily.

Coinsfera has been able to utilize the latest technologies to provide its customers with the fastest transaction of bitcoins. Apart from selling bitcoin, they also facilitate their customers with the exchange of many other cryptocurrencies. Customers can either receive the cash in hand or directly get it transferred to their account with complete privacy. This makes Coinsfera one of the most reliable platforms for all your cryptocurrency needs.

Name: Coinsfera
Address: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Cluster F, Indigo-Icon tower – Office # 501 5th floor – DubaiUnited Arab Emirates
Phone: +971 58 535 0505
Email: contact@coinsfera.com

About Coinsfera

Coinsfera is an OTC cryptocurrency exchange shop where you can securely buy and sell any cryptocurrency with cash in Dubai, Istanbul, London and Kosovo.

PRESS CONTACT

Saif Ahmed
+971585350505
https://www.coinsfera.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/you-can-now-sell-bitcoin-in-dubai-for-the-best-price-at-coinsfera-301566731.html

SOURCE Coinsfera

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, billionaire Warren Buffett has run a master class on how to make money. The first Buffett stock to buy and hold forever is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • Energy stocks: ‘Demand destruction is likely to occur,’ ETF strategist says

    SS&C ALPS Advisors Chief ETF Strategist Paul Baiocchi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stock market performance ahead of the Fed’s rate hike announcement, the state of energy stocks and oil companies, and the outlook for supply and demand.

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ) can tell us which group is most...

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • Amazon Just Split Its Stock: Here's What Comes Next

    Investors without access to fractional share purchases have had the chance to buy Amazon shares at a lower price for a week now, so it's time for shareholders old and new to refocus on the company's fundamentals. While Amazon Web Services is booming, Amazon's retail business is struggling. Amid all these cross-winds, here are the main issues investors should monitor for the rest of the year.

  • MicroStrategy Now Down $1B on Its Bitcoin Bet

    MicroStrategy's unrealized bitcoin losses now stand at $1 billion following the asset's fall to $23,000 on Monday.

  • MicroStrategy shares slump as bitcoin margin call looms

    MicroStrategy has vowed never to sell any of the approximately 130,000 bitcoin it has in its possession.

  • Nasdaq sell-off continues as big-cap tech stocks tumble

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Monday.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock with 141% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Semiconductor powerhouse Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) ticks all the boxes, and here's why one Wall Street investment firm thinks its stock price could more than double in value from here. The semiconductor industry is now one of the most important in the world. More of the economy continues to shift online, which means advanced computer chips are required to power data centers in addition to a growing number of devices consumers use to access the digital realm.

  • Lumber Prices Are Falling With a Thud. Softer Housing Sales Are Hammering Demand.

    Inflation and rising mortgage costs are putting a dent in housing prices, which in turn is reducing lumber demand.

  • 16 Best Beginner Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best beginner stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed commentary on which stocks are best for beginners and why, go directly to 5 Best Beginner Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Smartphone applications like Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) which enable users to […]

  • 10 Stocks to Buy According to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy according to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of McCarthy’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy According to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital. Kevin McCarthy, an ex-portfolio manager at Citadel, founded Breakline Capital, a […]

  • Should You Consider Acquiring VALE Shares?

    Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC, an asset management firm, published its first-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its first-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that there are always risks in the resources sector, and they believe investors are likely to be rewarded with a compelling mix […]

  • EV-Truck Startup Electric Last Mile Says It Plans to Liquidate

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. plans to liquidate its operations about a year after the electric-vehicle startup went public and just four months after both its chief executive officer and chairman resigned.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCr

  • Stocks 'still do not look cheap': Goldman Sachs

    A seemingly cheap stock market may not yet be cheap enough given rising risks to corporate profits from red-hot inflation and rising interest rates, Goldman Sachs warns.

  • Crypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin plunged to the lowest in about 18 months after the freezing of withdrawals by the Celsius lending platform added to concern that systemic risk in the crypto ecosystem will accelerate the digital-asset market meltdown. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recess