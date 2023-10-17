You can now get Starbucks curbside at Target. Here's how it works

You can now get your Starbucks and Target all in one place without stepping out of your car.

This month, Target launched its Starbucks Drive Up service, which allows customers to add Starbucks Café items to their Target curbside pickup orders.

The service was piloted last year at a few select Target stores before rolling out the feature nationwide at the more than 1,700 locations that have both curbside pickup and Starbucks Cafes.

How to add Starbucks to a Target Drive Up order

Target customers who use the Drive Up service have the option of adding Starbucks beverages and food to their order. Here’s how it works:

After a customer has placed a Drive Up order and received a notification that it is ready, the customer will indicate they are enroute through the Target app.

The customer will then receive a prompt asking if they’d like to order any items from the Starbucks menu. After choosing which items they would like through the app, the customer then selects “Add for Drive Up," pays for the order, and taps on “I’m on my way.” Once the customer arrives at Target and parks in the Drive Up area, they will tap on “I’m here” in the app. A Target team member will then deliver the Starbucks order, along with any Drive Up purchases, to the customer’s car.

Product returns recently added to Target’s Drive Up service

Over the summer, Target added another new curbside feature called Drive Up Returns, which allows customers to do product returns from the convenience of their car.

Drive Up Returns are available on purchases made using a customer’s Target.com account.

According to Target’s return policy, customers can return most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase. Target-owned brands can be returned up to a year after purchase.

Drive Up Returns are initiated through the order details screen in the Target app.

