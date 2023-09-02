Now that summer is almost over, people are looking for new jobs. Here's what you need for your next job hunt

A long line of job seekers are seen Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2009 at a career fair in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Now that summer is starting to fade, the search for jobs is heating up.

Here's a step-by-step rundown on the best approach for finding your next role.

Now that summer is starting to fade, the search for jobs is heating up. The fourth quarter is typically a pretty busy time of year, according to Mike Steinitz, an executive at talent and consulting firm Robert Half.

"People are looking for a new job as they get through the year. It's sort of like a psychological thing, like: 'Oh, I should start looking,'" Steinitz told Insider. "Just by the fact that the calendar is going to be changing tends to give a little bit of momentum to things."

And on the company side, they begin thinking of budgets, projects, and the right talent on their teams.

Applying for jobs can feel like a job itself, but be patient throughout this process. One career consultant tells clients to expect to apply to 100 jobs before receiving an offer.

"People are not commodities, and jobs are not commodities," Brett House, a Columbia Business School professor, said. "If people are contemplating changes in their work situation, they should look at that as a long ongoing process to find that mutual fit."

And if you aren't on the job hunt, beware of joining the growing contingent of "grumpy stayers" — people who are reluctantly stuck at their jobs amid a cooling labor market.

