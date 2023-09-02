Now that summer is almost over, people are looking for new jobs. Here's what you need for your next job hunt
Now that summer is starting to fade, the search for jobs is heating up.
Here's a step-by-step rundown on the best approach for finding your next role.
Welcome to the first Saturday of September — and possibly the start of you finding a new job.
"People are looking for a new job as they get through the year. It's sort of like a psychological thing, like: 'Oh, I should start looking,'" Steinitz told Insider. "Just by the fact that the calendar is going to be changing tends to give a little bit of momentum to things."
And on the company side, they begin thinking of budgets, projects, and the right talent on their teams.
So as the job market heats up for the last push of the year, here's a step-by-step rundown on the best approach for finding your next role.
Resume. During this uncertain time, having a standout resume is even more important. Updating your skills and tailoring your resume to each posting is one way to stand out, according to career experts. You should also avoid "text bricks" and delete your graduation year.
Cover letter. Sure, you could just outsource writing your cover letter to ChatGPT. (Here's a step-by-step guide.) But be careful. An employer caught one applicant doing this, and it cost them the job. Plus, it could impede you during the interview process. A former Google recruiter also recommended sending a personalized message after applying for a role and before the interview. (Here's how to write an email subject line that catches a hiring manager's attention, by the way.)
Interview. Think of some questions to ask during the chat. That can include what the interviewer thinks of you, how the company is doing, and what the company culture is like. But be careful discussing pay. It could make you less likely to get hired. And don't forget a thank-you note after the interview. Experts say they aren't an equitable way to judge candidates, but they're still viewed by some as important in today's market.
Applying for jobs can feel like a job itself, but be patient throughout this process. One career consultant tells clients to expect to apply to 100 jobs before receiving an offer.
"People are not commodities, and jobs are not commodities," Brett House, a Columbia Business School professor, said. "If people are contemplating changes in their work situation, they should look at that as a long ongoing process to find that mutual fit."
And if you aren't on the job hunt, beware of joining the growing contingent of "grumpy stayers" — people who are reluctantly stuck at their jobs amid a cooling labor market.
