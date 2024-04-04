Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1)?

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$2.36 and falling to the lows of AU$1.87. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Accent Group's current trading price of AU$1.96 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Accent Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Accent Group Worth?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Accent Group’s ratio of 15.21x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 15.24x, which means if you buy Accent Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Accent Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Accent Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Accent Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 32% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Accent Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in AX1’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at AX1? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AX1, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for AX1, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Accent Group at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Accent Group and we think they deserve your attention.

