Is Now The Time To Look At Buying adidas AG (ETR:ADS)?

adidas AG (ETR:ADS) saw a decent share price growth of 14% on the XTRA over the last few months. The recent share price gains has brought the company back closer to its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine adidas’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is adidas Worth?

Good news, investors! adidas is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €257.26, but it is currently trading at €188 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that adidas’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from adidas?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 19% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for adidas. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ADS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ADS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ADS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

