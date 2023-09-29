Is Now The Time To Look At Buying AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH)?

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$1.75 and falling to the lows of US$1.16. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether AdTheorent Holding Company's current trading price of US$1.24 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at AdTheorent Holding Company’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is AdTheorent Holding Company Worth?

Good news, investors! AdTheorent Holding Company is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that AdTheorent Holding Company’s ratio of 6.77x is below its peer average of 15.59x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Media industry. What’s more interesting is that, AdTheorent Holding Company’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will AdTheorent Holding Company generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of AdTheorent Holding Company, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ADTH is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ADTH, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ADTH for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for AdTheorent Holding Company (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in AdTheorent Holding Company, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

