Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI)?

While Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a significant share price rise of 36% in the past couple of months on the ASX. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Ainsworth Game Technology’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Ainsworth Game Technology Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 5.82% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Ainsworth Game Technology today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$1.23, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Ainsworth Game Technology’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Ainsworth Game Technology look like?

ASX:AGI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 25th 2023

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Ainsworth Game Technology's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in AGI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AGI, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Ainsworth Game Technology has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

If you are no longer interested in Ainsworth Game Technology, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

