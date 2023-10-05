Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Air New Zealand Limited (NZSE:AIR)?

Air New Zealand Limited (NZSE:AIR), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NZSE, rising to highs of NZ$0.82 and falling to the lows of NZ$0.71. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Air New Zealand's current trading price of NZ$0.72 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Air New Zealand’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Air New Zealand?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Air New Zealand’s ratio of 5.89x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.66x, which means if you buy Air New Zealand today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Air New Zealand should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Air New Zealand’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Air New Zealand?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Air New Zealand, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, AIR appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on AIR, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AIR for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on AIR should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Air New Zealand, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

