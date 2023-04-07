Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)?

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQCM over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Airgain’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for Airgain

What's The Opportunity In Airgain?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 1.15% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Airgain today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $5.57, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, Airgain’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Airgain?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Airgain's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 38%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? AIRG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AIRG, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Airgain has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Airgain, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here