Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The company's stock led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Amazon.com’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Amazon.com Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Amazon.com is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $241.39, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Amazon.com’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Amazon.com look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Amazon.com's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since AMZN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AMZN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AMZN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

