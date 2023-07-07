Is Now The Time To Look At Buying ARB Corporation Limited (ASX:ARB)?

While ARB Corporation Limited (ASX:ARB) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$32.62 and falling to the lows of AU$27.48. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether ARB's current trading price of AU$28.26 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ARB’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In ARB?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 23.08x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 22.48x, which means if you buy ARB today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe ARB should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, ARB’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What does the future of ARB look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 22% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for ARB. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ARB’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ARB? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ARB, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for ARB, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

