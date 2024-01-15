Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Arcadis NV (AMS:ARCAD)?

While Arcadis NV (AMS:ARCAD) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ENXTAM over the last few months. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Arcadis’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Arcadis Worth?

According to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Arcadis’s ratio of 34.49x is above its peer average of 19.9x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Professional Services industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Arcadis’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Arcadis?

ENXTAM:ARCAD Earnings and Revenue Growth January 15th 2024

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Arcadis' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ARCAD’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe ARCAD should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ARCAD for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ARCAD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Arcadis at this point in time. For example, we've found that Arcadis has 3 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

