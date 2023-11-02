Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Ascential plc (LON:ASCL)?

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the LSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Ascential’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Ascential Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Ascential is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £4.38, but it is currently trading at UK£2.65 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Ascential’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Ascential look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Ascential's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ASCL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ASCL for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ASCL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Ascential has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

