Is Now The Time To Look At Buying BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)?

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGM. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine BigCommerce Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is BigCommerce Holdings Worth?

Good news, investors! BigCommerce Holdings is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $14.23, but it is currently trading at US$10.94 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, BigCommerce Holdings’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will BigCommerce Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. BigCommerce Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 53%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since BIGC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BIGC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BIGC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing BigCommerce Holdings at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of BigCommerce Holdings.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.