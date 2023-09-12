Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT)?

While Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the TSX, rising to highs of CA$103 and falling to the lows of CA$92.14. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Cargojet's current trading price of CA$98.81 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cargojet’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Cargojet?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Cargojet’s ratio of 11.51x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 11.74x, which means if you buy Cargojet today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Cargojet should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, Cargojet’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What does the future of Cargojet look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -17% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Cargojet. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, CJT appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on CJT, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CJT for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on CJT should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you want to dive deeper into Cargojet, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Cargojet has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

