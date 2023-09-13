Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)?

While Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$78.60 and falling to the lows of US$67.33. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Century Communities' current trading price of US$70.73 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Century Communities’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Century Communities?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.34x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 8.2x, which means if you buy Century Communities today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Century Communities should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Century Communities’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Century Communities look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Century Communities, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 1.8%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CCS’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CCS? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CCS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Century Communities you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Century Communities, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

