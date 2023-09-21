Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Cerillion Plc (LON:CER)?

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the AIM over the last few months, increasing to UK£15.00 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£11.70. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Cerillion's current trading price of UK£12.75 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cerillion’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Cerillion Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 32.98x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 37.78x, which means if you buy Cerillion today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Cerillion should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Cerillion’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Cerillion?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 32% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Cerillion. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CER’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CER? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CER, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CER, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

