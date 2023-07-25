Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)?

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Cisco Systems’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Cisco Systems Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Cisco Systems seems to be fairly priced at around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Cisco Systems today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $63.35, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Cisco Systems’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Cisco Systems?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Cisco Systems' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 23%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CSCO’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CSCO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

