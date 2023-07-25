Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Coastal Contracts Bhd (KLSE:COASTAL)?

While Coastal Contracts Bhd (KLSE:COASTAL) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the KLSE, with a relatively tight range of RM2.15 to RM2.35. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Coastal Contracts Bhd’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Coastal Contracts Bhd Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Coastal Contracts Bhd is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Coastal Contracts Bhd’s ratio of 2.16x is below its peer average of 19.35x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Machinery industry. Coastal Contracts Bhd’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Coastal Contracts Bhd generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Coastal Contracts Bhd, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although COASTAL is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to COASTAL, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on COASTAL for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Coastal Contracts Bhd has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

