Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (VTX:CFR)?

Let's talk about the popular Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (VTX:CFR). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SWX, rising to highs of CHF156 and falling to the lows of CHF139. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Compagnie Financière Richemont's current trading price of CHF144 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Compagnie Financière Richemont’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Compagnie Financière Richemont Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 14.65% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Compagnie Financière Richemont today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth CHF125.82, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Compagnie Financière Richemont’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Compagnie Financière Richemont?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Compagnie Financière Richemont's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 32%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CFR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CFR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Compagnie Financière Richemont at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Compagnie Financière Richemont and we think they deserve your attention.

