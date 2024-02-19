Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)?

Let's talk about the popular Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). The company's shares had a relatively subdued couple of weeks in terms of changes in share price, which continued to float around the range of US$46.55 to US$51.20. However, is this the true valuation level of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Copart’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Copart

What's The Opportunity In Copart?

According to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Copart’s ratio of 35.5x is above its peer average of 28.78x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Commercial Services industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Copart’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Copart?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 33% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Copart. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CPRT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CPRT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CPRT for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CPRT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Copart, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Copart, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Copart, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.