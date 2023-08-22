Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CR Energy AG (ETR:CRZK)?

CR Energy AG (ETR:CRZK), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the XTRA over the last few months, increasing to €33.10 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €25.70. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether CR Energy's current trading price of €25.20 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at CR Energy’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In CR Energy?

Great news for investors – CR Energy is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that CR Energy’s ratio of 1.36x is below its peer average of 16.55x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Real Estate industry. What’s more interesting is that, CR Energy’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from CR Energy?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. CR Energy's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since CRZK is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRZK for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CRZK. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you'd like to know more about CR Energy as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for CR Energy (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in CR Energy, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

