Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)?

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth of 18% on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today we will analyse the most recent data on CRA International’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is CRA International Worth?

Good news, investors! CRA International is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that CRA International’s ratio of 19.36x is below its peer average of 24.54x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Professional Services industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because CRA International’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from CRA International?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of CRA International, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 9.4%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for CRA International, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since CRAI is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRAI for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CRAI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for CRA International you should be aware of.

