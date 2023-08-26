Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)?

While Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQCM over the last few months, increasing to US$7.78 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$5.08. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Daseke's current trading price of US$5.08 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Daseke’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Daseke Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Daseke seems to be fairly priced at around 12.36% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Daseke today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $4.52, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Daseke’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Daseke generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Daseke, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -13%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? DSKE seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DSKE for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on DSKE should the price fluctuate below its true value.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Daseke (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

