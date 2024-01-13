Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of 26% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Eastman Chemical’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Eastman Chemical Worth?

Eastman Chemical appears to be overvalued by 38% at the moment, based on our discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$86.93 on the market compared to our intrinsic value of $62.96. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Eastman Chemical’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Eastman Chemical generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Eastman Chemical's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? EMN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe EMN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EMN for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for EMN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Eastman Chemical and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Eastman Chemical, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

