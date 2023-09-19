Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)?

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$43.52 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$36.67. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Edgewell Personal Care's current trading price of US$39.31 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Edgewell Personal Care’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Edgewell Personal Care

What Is Edgewell Personal Care Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 20% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Edgewell Personal Care today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $49.09, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Edgewell Personal Care’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Edgewell Personal Care generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 28% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Edgewell Personal Care. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in EPC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EPC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Edgewell Personal Care as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Edgewell Personal Care, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Edgewell Personal Care, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.