Is Now The Time To Look At Buying EVT Limited (ASX:EVT)?

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$14.43 and falling to the lows of AU$11.60. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether EVT's current trading price of AU$12.47 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at EVT’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is EVT Worth?

Great news for investors – EVT is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that EVT’s ratio of 17.24x is below its peer average of 25.67x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Entertainment industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because EVT’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will EVT generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. EVT's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since EVT is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EVT for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy EVT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for EVT and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in EVT, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

