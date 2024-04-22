Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)?

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$78.42 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$63.38. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Fastenal's current trading price of US$67.57 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Fastenal’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Fastenal Still Cheap?

Fastenal appears to be overvalued by 24% at the moment, based on our discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$67.57 on the market compared to our intrinsic value of $54.28. This means that the opportunity to buy Fastenal at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Fastenal’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Fastenal generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Fastenal's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 27%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? FAST’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe FAST should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FAST for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FAST, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

It can be quite valuable to consider what analysts expect for Fastenal from their most recent forecasts. At Simply Wall St, we have the analysts estimates which you can view by clicking here.

