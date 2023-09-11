Is Now The Time To Look At Buying FirstService Corporation (TSE:FSV)?

FirstService Corporation (TSE:FSV), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$211 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$188. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether FirstService's current trading price of CA$205 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at FirstService’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is FirstService Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – FirstService is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$308.17, but it is currently trading at CA$205 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that FirstService’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will FirstService generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. FirstService's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since FSV is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FSV for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FSV. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing FirstService at this point in time. For example, we've found that FirstService has 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

