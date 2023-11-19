Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)?

Let's talk about the popular Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Flex’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Check out our latest analysis for Flex

Is Flex Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Flex seems to be fairly priced at around 9.0% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Flex today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $28.84, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Flex’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Flex?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Flex's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 63%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FLEX’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FLEX, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Flex as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Flex and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in Flex, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.