Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO)?

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the AIM over the last few months, increasing to UK£1.16 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£0.84. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Flowtech Fluidpower's current trading price of UK£0.84 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Flowtech Fluidpower’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Flowtech Fluidpower?

Good news, investors! Flowtech Fluidpower is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £1.27, but it is currently trading at UK£0.84 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Flowtech Fluidpower’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Flowtech Fluidpower generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 5.2% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Flowtech Fluidpower, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since FLO is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FLO for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FLO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Flowtech Fluidpower (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

